Cody Johnson's ready to welcome a little cowboy

Cody Johnson's already a girl dad twice over, but he and his wife Brandi are getting ready to welcome a son.

"We're having a little boy!" he told People. "We decided to make this our announcement to the world and our gender reveal as well."

The youngest Johnson sibling will have two big sisters to watch over him.

"My girls .. you can't beat my girls, I love my two girls with all my heart," Cody says. "They're 10 and 8, Clara and Cori, and I think I'm excited to watch them help raise this little boy."

It's not lost on the ACM song of the year winner for "Dirt Cheap" that his fortune has improved since his daughters came along.

"He's gonna get a horse a little quicker than my kids did," he predicts. "He's going to get to do some things a little quicker than my daughters did."

As you might expect, Cody's not one bit disappointed to finally have a little cowBOY.

"I didn't care if this one was a boy or a girl," he reflects, "but I was pretty happy when I saw the gender reveal."

So far, Cody and Brandi haven't revealed exactly when the baby is due.

