Cody Johnson's displaying his Frank Sinatra side on 'CMA Country Christmas'

If you're a fan of classic crooners like Frank Sinatra or Dean Martin, you won't want to miss Cody Johnson's CMA Country Christmas performance.



Johnson says he'll showcase a bit of his crooner, more laidback side — something that might be new to fans.



"I get to show a little bit more of a Frank Sinatra [and] Dean Martin side of myself that you don't normally see when you come to one of my live shows," Cody teases in a press interview.



"In my live shows, I try to be very electric, jumping off of risers and keeping the crowd right here in the palm of my hand," he shares.



"But with these songs, the reason why I chose 'White Christmas' and 'I'll Be Home For Christmas' is to kind of show off a little bit [of a] different side of my voice that you wouldn't normally hear," adds Cody.



CMA Country Christmas airs Dec. 3 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and will stream next day on Hulu and Disney+.

