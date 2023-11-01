Cody, Megan, ERNEST, Martina + more to perform at Texas' Two Step Inn

Two Step Inn is returning to San Gabriel Park in Georgetown, Texas, in 2024 with a star-studded lineup.

Happening April 20 and April 21, the two-day festival will be headlined by Cody Johnson and Turnpike Troubadours. Artists on the performance lineup include Megan MoroneyERNESTMartina McBrideHank Williams Jr.Ian MunsickLee Ann WomackKassi AshtonClint BlackDrake MilliganMark ChesnuttJake WorthingtonDeana Carter and Hannah Dasher.

Presale begins November 3 at 12 p.m. CT. General sales will start after with any remaining tickets available. 

To sign up for the presale code and to view the full lineup, visit twostepinn.com.

