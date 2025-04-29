Cole Swindell hits #1 with his wedding song, 'Forever to Me'

Cole Swindell marks his 13th number one this week, as "Forever to Me" tops the chart.

"I'm thankful to have written this one with my buddies Greylan James & Rocky Block on a last minute trip to Texas for the National Championship in early 2024," Cole recalls. "We didn't really set out to write our wedding song, but I remember them asking me about Courtney and me simply saying 'she's forever to me.' As soon as I said that, we knew that was what we had to write and the rest is history!"

Cole and Courtney tied the knot in June 2024 and are now awaiting the birth of their first child, a girl.

"Forever to Me" is the first single from Cole's Spanish Moss album, which drops June 27.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.