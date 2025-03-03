Cole Swindell's starting a family

If Cole Swindell continues chronicling his life through his music, his next hit may be about a baby.

The Georgia native's currently in the top 10 with "Forever to Me," which celebrates his June 2024 marriage to Courtney Little. On Monday, March 3, the couple revealed via Instagram that they're expecting a little one.

"Baby Swindell 2025" the caption reads, adding a heart emoji. The accompanying series of photos shows a visibly pregnant Courtney posing with Cole behind a clothesline strung with onesies, as well as a toddler holding the sonogram, wearing a sweater that says "Big Cousin."

So far there's no word on when the couple's first child is due, save for sometime this year.

