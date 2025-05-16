Coming to CMA Fest? Go through Carly Pearce's closet

Carly Pearce is ready to give you the clothes off her back — in exchange for a donation to charity, that is.

For the fourth year in a row, the "Truck on Fire" hitmaker is hosting her Carly's Closet fundraiser during CMA Fest. It will take place Saturday, June 7, on the second level of Music City Center.

"This is the largest amount of clothes we have ever put up for sale," Carly revealed on her socials. "I might be biased, but we have some of our best items yet! We're even selling some of my band's shirts!"

In addition to the pop-up shop, Carly's planning an acoustic performance.

Admission is free, with members of her fan club getting first dibs on her threads. Proceeds go to the CMA Foundation, the charitable arm of the Country Music Association.

