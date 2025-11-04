'Country's Greatest Songs' revealed on new 'OPRY100' album

What are country music's greatest songs? You can hear them on Friday, thanks to the release of a new album called OPRY100: Country's Greatest Songs.

The 20-track album is comprised of never-before-released live recordings from the Opry stage, all chosen from the fan-voted Opry 100 Greatest Songs list. Fans can continue voting for the #1 all-time greatest country song through Nov. 14.

The live recordings are a mix of cover versions and original live performances. For example, you'll hear the Oak Ridge Boys singing "Elvira" from 1980 and the late Keith Whitley singing "Don't Close Your Eyes" in 1988. There's also Luke Combs covering "Tennessee Whiskey" in 2016 and Kelsea Ballerini doing "I Was Country When Country Wasn't Cool" earlier this year.

In addition, the album includes two "full circle mixes" combining historic and modern performances of the same song. George Jones and Alan Jackson are both heard performing "He Stopped Loving Her Today" from, respectively, 1993 and 2013, while Marty Robbins and Marty Stuart both sing "El Paso," from, respectively, 1981 and 2024.

Other artists featured on the album include Darius Rucker, Carrie Underwood, Dolly Parton, Randy Travis, Reba McEntire and Ashley McBryde. You can also watch the performances on YouTube.

The official 100th anniversary of the Opry comes on Nov. 28.

Here's the album's track listing:

"Your Cheatin' Heart" - Ashley McBryde (2024)

"El Paso" - Marty Robbins and Marty Stuart (1981 / 2024) (Full circle mix)

"Crazy" - Patsy Cline (1962)

"Ring of Fire" - Johnny Cash (1967)

"Coal Miner's Daughter" - Loretta Lynn (1985)

"Kiss An Angel Good Mornin'" - Darius Rucker (2021)

"I Will Always Love You" - Dolly Parton (feat. Patty Loveless and Marty Stuart) (2007)

"The Gambler" - Don Schlitz (feat. Vince Gill) (2025)

"Devil Went Down to Georgia" - The Charlie Daniels Band (2015)

"Elvira" - The Oak Ridge Boys (1980)

"Tennessee Whiskey" - Luke Combs (2016)

"He Stopped Loving Her Today" - George Jones and Alan Jackson (1993 / 2013) (Full circle Mix)

"I Was Country When Country Wasn't Cool" - Kelsea Ballerini (2025)

"Forever and Ever, Amen" - Randy Travis (1989)

"Don't Close Your Eyes" - Keith Whitley (1988)

"Fancy" - Reba McEntire (2017)

"Chattahoochee" - Alan Jackson (2020)

"Go Rest High on That Mountain" - Vince Gill (feat. Patty Loveless) (2015)

"Jesus, Take The Wheel" - Carrie Underwood (2018)

"Mama Don't Allow / Will The Circle Be Unbroken?" - Old Crow Medicine Show, Dom Flemons, Billy Strings and Molly Tuttle (2020)

