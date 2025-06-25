Crash My Playa anytime: Luke Bryan's 2026 getaway is on the books

Disney/Larry McCormack
By Stephen Hubbard and Andrea Dresdale

Year 11 of Luke Bryan's Crash My Playa is officially on the calendar.

"I know y'all have been waiting," the superstar shared on his socials. "@crashmyplaya coming January 2026. Stay tuned!"

The accompanying graphic reveals the 2026 fan getaway vacation will be held Jan. 15-18 at Moon Palace in Rivera Cancun, Mexico.

Of course, you're guaranteed two nights of shows headlined by Luke, along with an array of his fellow country stars. Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Lainey Wilson, Dustin Lynch and Dylan Scott were all part of the 10th anniversary in 2025.

You can sign up for more details at CrashMyPlaya.com to be among the first to find out when the 2026 lineup is revealed.

