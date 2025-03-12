Daddy lessons: Jon Pardi wears his heart on his sleeve in 'She Drives Away'

If you want to know how Jon Pardi feels about being a dad, just check out his new song that drops Friday.

"Now I've been up all night in room 203/ It's like they took out my heart and wrapped it in pink/ Yeah, it all just kinda hit me, put tears on my face/ Ain't even got her in a car seat, and I'm dreading the day," he sings in a preview of "She Drives Away."

Jon originally posted the clip, along with a montage of videos, on Feb. 18, the day his oldest daughter, Presley, turned 2. His second daughter, Sienna Grace, was born last July.

"Becoming a dad 2 years ago has been my biggest blessing," he reflected in a new post teasing the song.

"She Drives Away" is included on Honkytonk Hollywood, along with his latest hit, "Friday Night Heartbreaker." The full album arrives April 11.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.