Dan + Shay announce new music, reveal they almost broke up

ABC/Larry McCormack

By Jeremy Chua

New music's on the horizon for award-winning country duo Dan + Shay.

The pair recently announced that new music's arriving on Friday, July 14, though it wasn't confirmed if it's a new song, EP or album.

Coupled with the announcement is a video of Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney candidly conversing with each other about their journeys as individuals and as a duo.

"I was in, like, the lowest low of my entire life. Came off the road and I was like, 'Man, I f****** hate music. I'm ready to quit," Dan recalls of his life in December 2021, when they had concluded their The (Arena) Tour.

"I could feel the separation and I think there was little things between you and I that we never talked about and it was affecting everything," Shay tells Dan. "Not just our band. Like, my marriage, everything. I was in a really dark place."

The conversation continues as the "Tequila" hitmakers talk about their burnout, success, priorities, almost quitting and eventually "making music together" again.

Watch Dan + Shay's "The Drive" video on YouTube and presave their upcoming music now.

