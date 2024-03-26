Dan + Shay are grateful to be living out "Bigger Houses"

It's not every day you get to live out the words of your song, but Dan + Shay are doing just that with their gratitude-centered single "Bigger Houses."

"We're living out this song, 'Bigger Houses.' We know that all of this stuff that you can have doesn't matter. What matters is the people that are around you," Shay Mooney reflects.



"Being able to see our fans face-to-face — people who have changed our lives and continue to change our lives every single day — is going to be a really amazing experience. I'm really excited to get to do that," he adds. "Being on the road with my best friend [Dan Smyers], [having] no pressures, and [reminding] ourselves, 'Hey, we don't have to do this. We get to do this.'"



"Bigger Houses" is the title track of Dan + Shay's latest album, which features the chart-topping lead single, "Save Me the Trouble."



Coming up, Dan + Shay will take their Heartbreak On The Map Tour to Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Saint Paul, Minnesota; and Omaha, Nebraska, on April 5, April 6 and April 7, respectively.



For tickets and a full list of upcoming tour dates, head to Dan + Shay's website.

You can also catch Dan + Shay as coaches on season 25 of The Voice, airing Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC.

