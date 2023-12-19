Dan + Shay enlist fans' help for potential Christmas album

Dan + Shay may be recording a Christmas album, and they need your help.



The Grammy-winning duo recently posted an Instagram Reel of them performing "Pick Out a Christmas Tree" on acoustic guitar, alongside a tease of their new project.



"*Hypothetically speaking* if we were making a Christmas album, which songs should we put on it?" Dan + Shay asked fans in their post's caption. "In the meantime, here is a chill acoustic version of 'Pick Out a Christmas Tree' to hold you over. 7 days til Christmas!"



Dan Smyers added in the comments, "Hypothetically but also very specifically several new originals and a lot of classics," with a Santa Claus emoji.



"Pick Out a Christmas Tree" was released in 2022 alongside "Holiday Party."



Dan + Shay are currently #5 and continuing their ascent on the country charts with "Save Me the Trouble." It's the lead single from their latest album, Bigger Houses.

For tickets to Dan + Shay's upcoming The Heartbreak On The Map Tour, head to their website.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.