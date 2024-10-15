Dan + Shay have a big announcement coming. And no, you don't have to wait "10,000 hours" for it.



The duo hopped on Instagram to share that they're dropping "the announcement we've been teasing for 10 years" on Thursday at 9 a.m. CT.



"What do you think it could be?" they asked fans on their post.



Most took to the comments to guess a Christmas album or a world tour announcement. Fellow country singer Russell Dickerson joined in the fun and wrote, "SANTA ZADDY!!! A 69 convertible too!"



All will be revealed soon on Dan + Shay's socials.



Dan + Shay's latest album is Bigger Houses, which features the #1 hit "Save Me the Trouble," and its title track and follow-up single, which is now in the top 15 of the country charts.

