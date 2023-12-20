Dan + Shay take "Bigger Houses" to 'The Voice'

Courtesy of Warner Music Nashville

By Jeremy Chua

Dan + Shay appeared on The Voice's season 24 finale for a performance of "Bigger Houses."

The pair's Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney delivered the heartfelt tune while seated atop the model home on their album's cover art.

"You're never gonna fill an empty cup/ If what you got's still not enough/ The thing about happiness/ I've found is/ It don't live in bigger houses," Dan + Shay sang in the reflective chorus.

Dan + Shay will return to The Voice in season 25, but as the show's first-ever coaching duo. They'll be joined by Reba McEntireJohn Legend and Chance the Rapper.

The Grammy-winning duo are currently top five on the country charts with "Save Me the Trouble," the lead single off their latest record, Bigger Houses.

Season 25 of The Voice premieres February 26 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595
    More From K95.5

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!