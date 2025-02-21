Dance through heartbreak with Russell Dickerson's 'Happen to Me'

Courtesy of Triple Tigers Records
By Jeremy Chua

Russell Dickerson's new track, "Happen to Me," has dropped — and it's one he wants you to dance to if you're mending a broken heart.

"'Happen To Me' is all about dancing through heartbreak. When we first started writing, I thought, 'What's a song that makes every girl want to get up and dance when it plays?' So we kicked off the chorus with 'Girls just want to have fun,' and kept building from there," Russell shares in a release.

"Happen to Me" is Russell's latest release following his Bones EP. The project's title track is currently in the top 40 of the country charts.

For tickets to Russell's his upcoming Russellmania Tour, visit russelldickerson.com.

