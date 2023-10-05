Darius Rucker gets his star on the Music City Walk of Fame

Darius Rucker was inducted into Nashville's Music City Walk of Fame on Wednesday, October 4.



Darius' favorite wrestler and longtime friend, Ric Flair, helped unveil his star in the presence of the country singer's family and friends. "American Pie" hitmaker Don McLean, rock 'n' roll guitarist Duane Eddy and former record label executive Joe Galante were also inducted at the ceremony.



"I'm just a kid from South Carolina who got lucky twice, so I'm shocked and humbled that I'm here," Darius shared at the induction.



"To all the fans, and the people who listen to music, I can't thank y'all enough. You guys have given me an amazing life that I love so much," the "Wagon Wheel" hitmaker added on Instagram. "Everything I do, I do for the people who want to hear me play music. Thanks y'all!"



You can check out photos from the induction ceremony on The Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp's Instagram.

Darius' upcoming album, Carolyn's Boy, drops Friday, October 6; it's available for preorder and presave now.

