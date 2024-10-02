Darius Rucker's got new fall sports gear for you

Darius Rucker is expanding his sports-themed clothing line with new fall pieces.



Dubbed The Darius Rucker Collection by Fanatics, the merchandise line, which started with NFL pieces in 2021, now includes MLB, NHL and NCAA apparel such as outerwear, vests and long-sleeve shirts.



"This line really is a dream come true for me and I can't wait to see you all continuing to rock it too," Darius shares on social platform X alongside photos of him in his newly launched wares. "Check it out and let me know what team you are picking up!"



You can shop The Darius Rucker Collection now at fanatics.com.

