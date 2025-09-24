Darius Rucker's ready to Howl Owl Howl with members of R.E.M. & The Black Crowes

Darius Rucker is joining forces with R.E.M.’s Mike Mills and The Black Crowes' former drummer Steve Gorman for a new supergroup, Howl Owl Howl.

The group formed in 2021 out of a casual jam session between the three longtime friends, with a press release noting that session turned into "something unique." As for the sound, Howl Owl Howl "fuses organic roots rock with an open-minded alternative flair, matching a fluid, feel-oriented rhythm section to the barrel-chested vocal rasp of an iconic frontman."

"It feels great to be singing with a rock band again. It's like buddies getting together, but also getting to play with your idols," Darius shares. "The stuff we're writing is so different than anything I've tried to do before."



Mills adds, "You never can explain band chemistry. We all like each other. And we all admire each other musically. All those things come together and if it weren't fun, we wouldn't be doing it."

Music fans will get their first experience of Howl Owl Howl when they release their debut track, "My Cologne," on Oct. 31.

They are also planning to hit the road for the nine-date Howl Owl Howl tour starting Nov. 3 in Indianapolis. The tour wraps Nov. 15 in Athens, Georgia, which is the birthplace of R.E.M. A complete list of dates can be found at howlowlhowl.com.

Of course, Darius' band, Hootie & the Blowfish, currently has a #3 country hit with Scotty McCreery and "Bottle Rockets," which features the band singing their 1994 smash "Hold My Hand."

