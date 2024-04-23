Darius Rucker's heading out on a book tour

Darius Rucker has announced a four-date book tour to promote his forthcoming memoir, Life's Too Short.



Arrivinig May 28, the memoir will chronicle Darius' life journey, chart-topping music career with Hootie & the Blowfish and later as a country singer, and the highs and lows he faced on his road to stardom.



The book tour will kick off May 22 with a TalksShopLive virtual event, followed by stops in Ridgewood, New Jersey; New York; and St. Louis, Missouri, on May 27, May 28 and June 1, respectively.



"Can't believe my memoir, Life's Too Short, will be out in almost a month!! To celebrate, I'm stopping by a few bookstores and doing a @talkshoplive," Darius announced on Instagram.



To preorder the book and to purchase tickets to Darius' book tour, head to dariusrucker.com/lifes-too-short.

