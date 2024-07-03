Dasha on the life-changing power of "Austin": "Nothing is the same in my life anymore"

It's not every day your debut single is both a viral hit and a top 20 country song. But that's the case for "Austin," and Dasha doesn't take it for granted.



"I mean, my life has changed completely 180. You know, like nothing is the same in my life anymore. And that's the best possible result of this song blowing up and 'Austin' becoming what it has been," Dasha reflects.



"I recognize that this moment that I'm having is very rare, and it's insane," she says. "We're just trying to hold on for dear life and do as much as we can because this is what I've always wanted to do with my life. I put my first song out when I was 13, you know, I've been chasing this independently, relentlessly for my entire life."



"Finally it's like, 'Oh, it's happening,'" Dasha adds. "So I'm just trying to do everything I can."



The California native recently released a dance remix of "Austin" and before that, "stripped," "sped up" and "slowed down" versions.



Dasha's currently gearing up for her headlining Dashville, U.S.A. tour, which kicks off Aug. 3 in Chicago. Tickets are available now at itsdashabitch.com.

