The 'Day of Reckoning' comes for Trace Adkins

Trace Adkins co-wrote his new song, "That Someday," for his new film, Day of Reckoning, which is in theaters now.

Described as a "dusty revenge ballad," the track plays over the closing credits of the action film in which he plays Big Buck.

Trace is also set to reprise his role in I Can Only Imagine 2, again playing Scott Brickell in the sequel to the 2018 hit. The new film's set to arrive March 20, 2026.

On the music front, Trace recently performed his hit "(This Ain't) No Thinkin' Thing" on NBC's live Opry 100 special and wrapped his run on Blake Shelton's Friends & Heroes Tour.

He kicks off his own What Color's Your Wild Tour March 29 in Du Quoin, Illinois.

