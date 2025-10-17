Death Valley Days: George Strait books 2026 concert at Clemson

George Strait will return to the stage in 2026, playing a May 2 show at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina.

Strait headlined the most recent concert at the venue, known as Death Valley, in 1999.

“Going back to Death Valley for the first time in more than 25 years feels pretty special," the legend says. "Can’t wait to see you, Clemson!”

Cody Johnson and Wyatt Flores will join him on the date, with tickets going on sale Oct. 31.

Strait played only five shows in 2025, with stops in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Buffalo, Boston and Los Angeles.

In December, he'll be celebrated as part of the 47th Kennedy Center Honors, before being inducted into the Texas Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2026.

