Design your award at the Country Music Hall of Fame

You're invited to design your very own award at the Country Music Hall of Fame.



The event is inspired by the ongoing Chris Stapleton: Since 1978 exhibit, which showcases Chris' numerous awards, including his Grammy nods and a Waffle House Tunie award for having the most-played song on Waffle House's jukeboxes.



The program will take place Saturday, June 17, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Taylor Swift Education Center inside the Country Music Hall of Fame.



For more information and to get tickets to the museum, visit countrymusichalloffame.org.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.