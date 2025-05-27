Dierks Bentley's working to mend Music City's 'Broken Branches'

Dierks Bentley's created the Broken Branches Fund to help provide mental health resources to Nashville's music community.

He's also made a multiple-year financial commitment to the initiative, which takes its name from his forthcoming 11th record.

“Making this album and prepping for the tour, I’ve never been more aware of the sacrifice that the people in this town make every day to keep country music playing," Dierks says. "Whether you’re sitting in a room all day trying to write the perfect hook or leaving home on a bus for weeks at a time, it can be isolating and exhausting."

"This just felt like the right opportunity to make a bigger commitment on my part to supporting those folks and their families in a more direct and intentional way,” he adds.

Dierks kicks off the Broken Branches Tour Thursday, May 29, in Austin, Texas, before the album drops on June 13.

You can find out more about the Broken Branches Fund online.

