Dig into Dolly's lemon glazed blueberry crumb cake

If lemons, blueberries and cakes are your thing, Dolly Parton might have a dessert that you'll enjoy.



The global icon, who just expanded her product line with Duncan Hines, has shared her lemon glazed blueberry crumb cake.



It's got a prep time of 20 minutes and uses ingredients such as lemon juice, grated lemon zest, milk, eggs and the Dolly's Duncan Hines Blueberry Muffin & Bread Mix.



"Did you know that you can make my all-time favorite lemon glazed blueberry crumb cake recipe with my favorite Duncan Hines Blueberry Muffin Mix?" Dolly says in an Instagram Reel.



For the full recipe, head to readyseteat.com.



To shop Dolly's Duncan Hines products, visit bakingwithdolly.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.