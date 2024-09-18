Dolly diplomatically handles Beyoncé's omission from CMA nominations

Dolly Parton shared her thoughts on Beyoncé not receiving any CMA Awards nominations for her acclaimed, chart-topping album Cowboy Carter.

When asked about the snub during an interview with Variety published on Tuesday, the "9 to 5" singer shared, "Well, you never know. There's so many wonderful country artists that, I guess probably the country music field, they probably thought, well, we can't really leave out some of the ones that spend their whole life doing that."

"It was a wonderful album she can be very, very proud of," Dolly continued, "and I think everybody in country music welcomed her and thought that, that was good."

The global superstar went on to say she didn't think Beyoncé was intentionally barred from nominations.

"I don't think it was a matter of shutting out, like doing that on purpose," Dolly added. "I think it was just more of what the country charts and the country artists were doing, that do that all the time, not just a specialty album."

Cowboy Carter, released March 29, spent four weeks at #1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart. Beyoncé became the first Black woman to top that chart.

Earlier in the interview, Parton exalted the hitmaker's foray into country music, calling Cowboy Carter a "great album."

"She's a country girl in Texas and Louisiana, so she grew up with that base. It wasn't like she just appeared out of nowhere," she said.

