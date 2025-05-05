Dolly Parton extends her musical's Nashville run as she reveals the 3 actresses who'll play her

Courtesy of Dolly Parton + DKC/O&M Co.
By Stephen Hubbard

Even before it starts previews, Dolly Parton's musical is already extending its Nashville run as it gets ready to head to Broadway.

Due to demand, Dolly: An Original Musical is adding two more weeks of shows at the Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on the campus of Belmont University.

Performances start Friday, July 18, and now run through Sunday, Aug. 31.

Katie Rose Clarke, Carrie St. Louis and Quinn Titcomb will all play Dolly at different stages of her life, after thousands auditioned for a shot at the role.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

