Dolly Parton helps Billy the Kid find love in new book

Dolly Parton's third children's book in her series starring her God-dog, Billy the Kid, will arrive December 2.

In Billy the Kid Dances His Heart Out, the French bulldog "faces one of his biggest fears: dancing in front of an audience," and along the way he meets a dance teacher, Bella, who captures his heart.

“I am excited to introduce Bella into Billy’s life in our new book!” Dolly says. “Creating stories that are fun, real, and carry life lessons hopefully makes it meaningful for children and their parents to experience the joy of reading together.”

The new book follows Billy the Kid Makes It Big and Billy the Kid Comes Home for Christmas.

Dolly will also release a new song, "Bella," the same day the book comes out, as well as an audiobook she reads herself.

So far, the beloved superstar has given out more than 270 million books to kids through the Imagination Library on her mission to promote children's literacy.

