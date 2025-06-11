Dolly Parton hopes you'll 'Always Love' her new Kendra Scott creations

Dolly Parton's second jewelry collection with Kendra Scott is available now, this time inspired by her iconic song "I Will Always Love You."

Featuring everything from "sculptural heart pendants to florals and delicate butterfly-inspired details," the limited-edition items range in price from $70 to $198.

"Every piece in this collection is a reminder to lead with love, authenticity, and shine your light in the world, just like Dolly has always done," Kendra says. "Dolly is a true icon that means so much to so many of us, and I am thrilled to pay homage to her hit song in this special way."

You can check out Kendra's creations online or at retail locations.

The first Dolly Parton x Kendra Scott collection launched in November and was themed around her 1974 hit "Love Is Like a Butterfly."

Dolly isn't Kendra's only connection to the country music world. In late May she walked the red carpet for the first time with boyfriend Zac Brown at the American Music Awards.

