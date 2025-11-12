'Don't Come Lookin'' for the old Jackson Dean: How love has changed his life & music

Not only is Jackson Dean celebrating his second #1 as "Heaven's to Betsy" tops the chart, he's also preparing to turn the page, musically.

On his third record, the loner from "Don't Come Lookin'" and the tortured soul from "Betsy" are both in the rearview mirror, thanks to how Jackson's life has changed.

"This record is about my country boy dreams being realized and livin' 'em," he reveals. "I've got a woman and a dog and a cabin now, and they’ve been my muse of late. And it’s really a love record, honestly."

"It's a lot more laid back than On the Back of My Dreams and Greenbroke, so it's a little bit different," he adds. "And this record's for anybody that has ever been in or is still in love and all the goodness and all the other things that it brings as well."

So far, Jackson's released the tracks "Be Your Man," "Make a Liar" and "Over and Over" from his recent sessions.

He expects his "whole new chapter of music" to arrive "hopefully this spring."

