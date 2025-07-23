Drew Baldridge discovered his new duet partner on social media

Drew Baldridge's first new music of 2025 arrives on Friday, a duet with Emily Ann Roberts called "Get Me Gone."

“As soon as I wrote this song, I knew it’d be a powerful duet,” Drew says. “It took me a while to find the perfect voice for it, but one day I came across Emily Ann on social media and I loved her sound. So I just hopped in her DMs and asked if she’d collab with me! It’s been amazing to work with her on this song.”

Emily Ann knew the song was "something special" from the very start.

"‘Get Me Gone’ immediately makes you think of the person you love and how you don’t need anything but them to have a good time," she adds.

The new collab is the follow-up to Drew's top-10 hit "Tough People" and his first #1, "She's Somebody's Daughter."

