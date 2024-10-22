Drew Baldridge's sending "Tough People" to radio

Drew Baldridge will drop his new single, "Tough People," on Friday.



The news arrived on Drew's socials after several teaser videos of the track were shared earlier.



"I hope this song brings Hope and Strength to someone that needs it.. Comes out Friday!" Drew captions his Instagram Reel, which offers a snippet of "Tough People."



"Oh, there's a whole lot of bad in the world out there/ Oh, and it's hard to keep going when it don't seem fair/ But keep on fighting when your back's against the wall/ Keep on getting back up when you fall/ Keep on keeping your head held high/ 'Cause I still believe/ Hard work pays off/ Good beats evil/ And tough times make tough people," Drew sings in the soaring anthem.



"Tough People" will follow Drew's hit "She's Somebody's Daughter," which hit #1 in August.



You can presave "Tough People" now to hear it as soon as it drops.

"Tough People" arrives at country radio Nov. 4.

