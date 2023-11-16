Dustin Lynch says it "would be really cool" to sing "Stars Like Confetti" with Thomas Rhett

Dustin Lynch recently notched his ninth #1 single with "Stars Like Confetti."

Speaking with ABC Audio ahead of his latest achievement, Dustin recounted a delightful piece of information Dan + Shay's Shay Mooney had shared with him about "Stars Like Confetti."

"Shay Mooney's texted me twice today. I ran into him earlier this morning at an interview and he's like, 'Dude, I hear your song all the time!'" Dustin told ABC Audio in November during CMA Awards week, before the song hit #1. "We got done with those interviews and jumped back in the car and went our separate ways, and he [texted] me another picture of it on the radio. So it's cool to see it's getting played a lot."

Since "Stars Like Confetti" is co-written by Thomas Rhett, could fans see a duet rendition between the two country stars in the future?

"That would be really cool. Well, I've actually never thought about that," says Dustin. "That would be awesome. Maybe if it goes number one, we can do it at the number-one party or something."

Now that "Stars Like Confetti" has hit #1, fingers are crossed for that special collab between Dustin and Thomas.

"Stars Like Confetti" is off Dustin's 2022 album, Blue In The Sky.

Coming up, Dustin will open for Blake Shelton on the Back to the Honky Tonk tour in February, before kicking off his headlining Killed The Cowboy Tour in April.

For Dustin's full tour schedule, visit his website.

