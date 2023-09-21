Dustin Lynch announces 2024 Killed The Cowboy Tour

John Medina/Getty Images

By Jeremy Chua

Dustin Lynch is hitting the road in 2024 for his Killed The Cowboy Tour.

Named after his upcoming album, the trek kicks off April 2 in Nashville and will make stops in Charlotte, Raleigh, Indianapolis, Boston, Cedar Rapids and more before concluding May 11 in Council Bluffs. 

Genre-blending singer/songwriter Skeez will serve as the opening act.

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 29, at 10 a.m. local time via Dustin's website. Members of Dustin's Stay Country Club will get presale access beginning Friday, September 22, at 10 a.m. To join the club, visit staycountryclub.com.

Dustin's new album, Killed The Cowboy, arrives September 29 and is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-9595
    K95.5 Contests & Events
    Download The Free K95.5 App

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!