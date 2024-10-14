Dylan Marlowe locks in debut headlining tour

Dylan Marlowe's longtime dream is finally coming true.



The "Boys Back Home" singer will hit the road in 2025 for his headlining Mid-Twenties Crisis Tour.



"I've always dreamed of touring a record and now we finally get to!" Dylan shares on Instagram. "Thank y'all so much for all the love and we're just getting started, see y'all next year."

The first show kicks off Jan. 23 in New York, with stops in Boston, Grand Rapids, Chicago, Lexington, Knoxville and more before wrapping Feb. 15 in an as-yet-undisclosed city.



Presale begins Tuesday before the general sale on Friday. You can find the full tour schedule now at dylanmarloweofficial.com.



Marlowe's Dylan Scott-assisted "Boys Back Home" is currently approaching the top 20 of the country charts. It's the lead single off Dylan's debut album, Mid-Twenties Crisis, out now.

