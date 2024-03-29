Dylan Scott drops deluxe 'Livin' My Best Life (Still)'

Dylan Scott's Livin' My Best Life (Still), the deluxe edition of his latest album, has arrived.



The expansive 26-song project includes five unreleased tracks as well as the previously released "This Town's Been Too Good To Us," "I'll Be A Bartender" and "Boys Back Home," which is Scott and Dylan Marlowe's joint single on country radio.



Livin' My Best Life first arrived in August 2022 and spawned the chart-topping hits "Can't Have Mine" and "New Truck."



Coming up, Scott will join Cole Swindell on his Win the Night Tour, which kicks off May 16 in London, Ontario. For tickets and a full list of dates, head to dylanscottcountry.com.



Scott's also nominated for Digital-First Performance of the Year with "Don't Close Your Eyes (Keith Whitley Cover)" at the 2024 CMT Music Awards. Find out if he'll win April 7 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.

Here's the full track list for Livin' My Best Life (Still):

"This Town's Been Too Good to Us"

"What He'll Never Have"

"Boys Back Home"

"Me and My Kind"

"I'll Be a Bartender"

"What I'd Want Mine to Say"

"Heartbeat of America"

"Getting Out Alive"

"New Truck"

"Amen to That"

"Can't Have Mine"

"In Our Blood"

"Static"

"Lay Down With You"

"Boy I Was Back Then"

"Livin' My Best Life"

"Killin' Some Time"

"Ain't Much Left of Me"

"Leave Her Alone"

"Tough"

"Hell Out Of Me"

"Nobody"

"Good Times Go By Too Fast"

"Nothing to Do Town"

"Good Times Go by Too Fast (VAVO REMIX)"

"This Town's Been Too Good to Us (VAVO REMIX)"

