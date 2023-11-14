Dylan Scott's "Can't Have Mine" is RIAA-certified Platinum

Courtesy of Curb Records

By Jeremy Chua

Dylan Scott's latest single, "Can't Have Mine," has been certified Platinum by the RIAA.

"MAN! 'Can't Have Mine' is officially a PLATINUM RECORD!!!! 1,000,000 SOLD!!!" Dylan captions his celebratory Instagram post. "Thank you to everyone who has been listening since DAY ONE! #riaatopcertified."

"Can't Have Mine" is off Dylan's latest full-length album, Livin' My Best Life. The project arrived in 2022 and includes the hit singles "New Truck" and "Nobody."

Earlier in October, Dylan joined country newcomer Dylan Marlowe for their anthemic collab, "Boys Back Home."

