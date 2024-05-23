Dylan Scott's got a new love song up his sleeve

With hits like "My Girl" and "Can't Have Mine," Dylan Scott's no stranger to love songs.



Now, as he readies to release his next body of work, he's teasing a new romantic track, "I Owe You One."



In the 14-second snippet, Dylan reflects on his previous relationships, and how his exes have prepared him for his wife and the family they build together.

"I got to thank the next girls/ That helped me learn a little something for the next girls/ Until I finally settled down and found the best girl/ And put a ring on her hand/ Watch her help me raisin' our little girl and little man," Dylan sings in the preview clip.



No release date has been announced, but "I Owe You One" is available for presave now.



Dylan's currently approaching the top 40 of the country charts with his latest single, "This Town's Been Too Good To Us," and the Dylan Marlowe-assisted "Boys Back Home."



His latest album is 2022's Livin' My Best Life, which received the deluxe treatment in March as Livin' My Best Life (Still).



To see Dylan on the road with Cole Swindell on Cole's Win The Night Tour, head to dylanscottcountry.com.

