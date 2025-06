Ella Langley, Corey Kent and more stoke the Auburn vs. Texas rivalry at Live at the Station

Alabama native Ella Langley will be part of the party the night before the Auburn Tigers take on the A&M Aggies in College Station, Texas.

She's just one of the artists booked to play Live at the Station on Sept. 26 at Hearne Municipal Airport in nearby Hearne, Texas.

The third annual event will also feature Corey Kent, Zach Top, Kolby Cooper, Bottomland and Andy Buckner.

Tickets are on sale now via AtTheStationFest.com.

