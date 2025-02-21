Ella Langley reflects on road to success + opening for Riley Green

"You Look Like You Love Me" may have elevated Ella Langley's career, but the big game-changers have been her milestone headlining shows.



"The headlining tour — that's changed everything for me. I think, you don't just move [to Nashville] and you're like, 'Oh, I know how to be an artist now. I know what that feels like and I know how to comprehend that.' No, like, like I've said, I've wanted to do this for a long time, my whole life, and I've lived here for over five years now," Ella tells ABC Audio.



"So going out and selling out a whole entire tour and those people are not just singing 'You look Like You Love Me' but every song on the record, that's the moment I was like, 'Yep. Things feel different now.'"



While Ella's currently having a blast on her still hungover tour, she's looking forward to reuniting with Riley Green for his Damn Country Music Tour beginning in late March.



"I'm excited for the Riley tour. We're going back out with him. It's my first direct support slot and I have a good feeling it's going to feel like a 45-minute headlining set just because, you know, it's the song and, you know, the title track to his album we did together, 'Don't Mind If I Do.' And I'm just excited," Ella shares.



"[Riley's] whole family's from Alabama. I mean, his dad loves goats and chickens and I relate to that and, you know, it's great," the fellow Alabamian adds. "It's just like being out there with family, so it's nice."

Ella's currently approaching the top 20 of the country charts with "Weren't for the Wind."



Tickets for an upcoming show are available now at ellalangley.com.

