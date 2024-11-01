Ella Langley's honestly 'still hungover'

Ella Langley's closing her hungover era while still hungover.



Still hungover — the deluxe version of August's hungover — includes four new songs and a reflective monologue on life.

Writing in an Instagram post, Ella says the project's "honest" and "a culmination of songs i needed to write."



"I hope through listening to these, y'all find peace in knowing that life is crazy. you don't always win, but sometimes you do," she says.

"Nobody has all of the answers & we're all just trying to figure it out one day at a time. thank you for letting me share my story & giving it a safe place to land," shares Ella. "to the girl i was when i was writing these songs, it's all going to be worth it."

"to the woman i am now, stay true to yourself. here's to the next chapter," she adds.



Still hungover is out now on digital platforms.



Ella's Riley Green-assisted debut single, "You Look Like You Love Me," is currently #7 and ascending the country charts.

