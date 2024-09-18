Elle King sets her sights on the "High Road"

Elle King's planning to take the "High Road" on Friday.

The "Drunk (and I Don't Wanna Go Home)" chart-topper says her new song pays homage to her roots.

'"High Road' is a nod to the classic country that I've loved," she says. "When I come out on the stage of life, I want to be my truest and utmost self, and I want to release music that makes me happy, that I love to sing and music that acknowledges the things that have inspired me, like Willie Nelson and Highwaymen."

"I wrote this song last year and it's funny how the lyrics have played out over this year," she adds.

The "Ex's & Oh's" singer is currently on her Baby Daddy's Weekend Tour.

