Elle King's expecting second boy: "I am so happy"

Elle King has announced she and her partner, Dan Tooker, are expecting their second boy.



Elle shared the news on Monday with two Instagram posts — the first a gender reveal video and the second a photo of Elle and her 3-year-old son, Lucky.



"I am so happy [blue heart emoji] Thank you for all the love and support as @tattooker • Lucky • and I grow our family," she captioned her photo with Lucky, along with #TableForFour.



The news arrives after Elle recently told People that she and Dan are back together, citing Lucky as the reason for their reconciliation.



"[Lucky's] definitely brought me and his dad back together just because, what are we doing? We have everything that both of us have ever wanted right here," the "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)" singer tells People. "Let's put our weapons down. Come on. This is it. This is life. It doesn't get better than this."



"This is worth trying. This is worth wiping a slate clean," Elle adds. "This is worth all the effort in the world. My family, this is what deserves all the energy and effort."



Elle's latest track, "High Road," arrived earlier in September and is out now on digital platforms.

