Jenny Law

Jenny Law

Stuff about me:

I am originally from Houston. I thought I was going to go to college to be an Architect but realized very quickly that I can’t math. Then, I was in a radio class in high school and that was it! I got my first radio job in 1997 at the station that I grew up listening to. Fun fact, I was baptized in a George Strait t-shirt. Music has always been a huge part of my life. Country music was always playing in our house growing up. Some of my favorite artists are George Strait, Cody Johnson, Ashley McBryde, and Blake Shelton. I am married with two little girls, Harper and Everly .The girls keep us on our toes! They are 5 and 7.

I’d rescue every dog in the world if my husband would allow it. We have a Catahoula named Zoey, and a Red Heeler named Lainey Wilson! When I am not chasing the children, I draw on everything. No blank space is safe! I also love to create designs on hats.

I am so excited to be a part of the K95.5 family! That to me is what country music is, family. Thank you for letting us be a part of yours!

On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595
    More From K95.5

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!