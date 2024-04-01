Stuff about me:

I am originally from Houston. I thought I was going to go to college to be an Architect but realized very quickly that I can’t math. Then, I was in a radio class in high school and that was it! I got my first radio job in 1997 at the station that I grew up listening to. Fun fact, I was baptized in a George Strait t-shirt. Music has always been a huge part of my life. Country music was always playing in our house growing up. Some of my favorite artists are George Strait, Cody Johnson, Ashley McBryde, and Blake Shelton. I am married with two little girls, Harper and Everly .The girls keep us on our toes! They are 5 and 7.

I’d rescue every dog in the world if my husband would allow it. We have a Catahoula named Zoey, and a Red Heeler named Lainey Wilson! When I am not chasing the children, I draw on everything. No blank space is safe! I also love to create designs on hats.

I am so excited to be a part of the K95.5 family! That to me is what country music is, family. Thank you for letting us be a part of yours!