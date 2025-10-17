Eric Church cues up a 19-song live soundtrack to accompany IMAX film

Not only is Eric Church's Evangeline vs. The Machine Comes Alive hitting theaters on Feb. 13, 2026, he's putting out a 19-track soundtrack album for the IMAX concert film, as well.

"This live album is special," he says. "It has been a while since the band and I had played a large club like the Pinnacle. Those two nights were electric. And listening back, the magic of those nights has definitely been captured."

Recorded live in Nashville on May 24, Eric was backed by a six-piece band, horns, strings, a choir and vocalist Joanna Cotten on a set that included his complete Evangeline vs. The Machine album, plus his hits.

You can check out the live version of "Desperate Man" now, ahead of the set's Feb. 13, 2026, release.

Here's the complete track listing for Evangeline vs. The Machine: Comes Alive (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack):

"Hands Of Time"

"Bleed On Paper"

"Johnny"

"Storm In Their Blood"

"Darkest Hour"

"Evangeline"

"Rocket's White Lincoln"

"Clap Hands"

"Desperate Man"

"Give Me Back My Hometown"

"Homeboy"

"Sinners Like Me"

"Creepin'"

"Knives Of New Orleans"

"Smoke A Little Smoke"

"The Outsiders"

"Hell Of A View"

"Mistress Named Music"

"Springsteen"

