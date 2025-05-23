Eric Church has a 'big stack' of songs left over from 'Evangeline vs. The Machine'

Eric Church just released his new album, Evangeline vs. The Machine, but it doesn't seem like fans will have to wait too long for a follow-up.

While speaking to the U.K.'s Smooth Country, the Chief explained that he hadn't been in the studio since before the COVID-19 pandemic, so he had a huge backlog of songs. Why didn't he put more of them on Evangeline? He says because he had so many different elements on this record, he couldn't.

"When we got the musicians together, the strings, the horns, the choir, not every song fit the musicians and not all of the musicians fit the song," he says.

"So we had to go in and find the right songs that you had that pairing, that you could bring in strings, you could bring in horns. And it was kind of a dance between what our material was and what the album ended up being."

As a result, Eric says, "I got a big stack [of songs left over]." Asked if he plans on releasing them on more albums, he says, "Yeah, I think so. I don't know what they'll sound like."

But he does know what they won't sound like: Evangeline.

“If I did the next album this way, I would just be doing this again," says Eric. "So I would expect it to go a different way next time, just because that’s my nature."

Eric will play two sold-out Evangeline vs. The Machine shows at The Pinnacle in Nashville on Friday and Saturday.

