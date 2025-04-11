ERNEST is 'Gettin' Gone' with Snoop Dogg

Move over, Morgan Wallen. ERNEST is replacing you with Snoop Dogg.

Of course, Morgan helped ERNEST grab his first #1 as an artist with "Cowgirls." Now, the singer/songwriter's teaming up with the veteran rapper for "Gettin' Gone."

The collaboration came together after ERNEST shared the song "informally" with Snoop, "who immediately asked to be on the track," according to a press release. Fast forward, and the two not only recorded it together, they also loaded up in ERNEST's beloved Cadillac DeVille and rode around Nashville shooting a music video.

"Gettin' Gone" is the first track to come out from the new Cadillac Sessions EP, which showcases artists on ERNEST's new DeVille Records label. It'll be out May 9, featuring contributions from Chandler Walters, Cody Lohden and Rhys Rutherford.

