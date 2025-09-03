Farm Aid 40 to air live on CNN

By Jill Lances and Stephen Hubbard
Farm Aid is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, and if fans can’t make it to Minneapolis to see the concert in person, they’ll be able to enjoy it from the comfort of their own home.
Farm Aid just announced that the annual benefit concert, taking place Sept. 20 at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, will broadcast live on CNN.
The broadcast will feature performances by Farm Aid board members Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews and Margo Price. Young will be performing with his band Chrome Hearts, while Matthews will perform with frequent collaborator Tim Reynolds.
Kenny Chesney, Wynonna Judd, Steve Earle and Billy Strings are set to play as well. The broadcast will also include behind-the-scenes interviews and stories from local farmers.

The concert will begin at 6 p.m. CT, and will also stream live on nugs.net and FarmAid.org.

The first Farm Aid concert was held on Sept. 22, 1985, in Champaign, Illinois. Since then, the Farm Aid organization has raised nearly $80 million to help American farmers.

