Fatherhood brings Brett Young + Sam Hunt closer together on tour

Brett Young and Sam Hunt have one more thing in common to bond over on tour: being girl dads.



"Yeah. It's funny, we've talked about it a little bit," Brett tells Entertainment Tonight Canada in a recent interview. "And also our wives have seen each other on tour."



"I mean, I think it really softens you as a dude, you know, you kind of think when you're doing well in life, you think you're all of that," he reflects. "That's the cliché expression, but you have little girls and they remind you that you're not."



Brett is currently opening for Sam on his Summer On The Outskirts Tour, with upcoming stops in Irvine and Mountain View, California, on August 11 and August 12, respectively.

