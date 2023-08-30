Final nominees for 2023 CMA Awards to be announced September 7

The final nominees for the 57th annual CMA Awards will be revealed on Thursday, September 7, at 7 a.m. CT. A complete list of nominees will be available at cmaawards.com after.



Winners will then be determined in a final round of voting by eligible voting CMA members in October, before they're announced at Country Music's Biggest Night.



Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning will return to host the 2023 CMA Awards. This is the second year the country superstar and football legend have paired for the CMA Awards.



The 57th CMA Awards will air live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena Wednesday, November 8, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.